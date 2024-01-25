Michelle Senecal de Fonseca Purchases 15,413 Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca acquired 15,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £20,036.90 ($25,459.85).

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michelle Senecal de Fonseca sold 48,780 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total value of £57,072.60 ($72,519.19).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

LON:AWE opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £890.11 million, a PE ratio of -3,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.26.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.