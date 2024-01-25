MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Down 4.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $242.50 and last traded at $242.63. 33,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 31,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.77.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.05.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.