Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.34. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 in the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

