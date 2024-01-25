Mizuho Cuts Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $50.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XNCR

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.