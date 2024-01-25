Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

