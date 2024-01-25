Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 29th. The 10-11 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mondi has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $3.4546 dividend. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

