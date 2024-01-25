Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Moog to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of MOG.B opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Moog has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $145.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

