Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Moog to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.
Moog Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of MOG.B opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Moog has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $145.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70.
Moog Announces Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
