Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 769.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

