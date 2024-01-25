M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $110.16 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

