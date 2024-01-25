M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 643.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NTES stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

