M&T Bank Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

