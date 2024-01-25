M&T Bank Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $241.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.31. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

