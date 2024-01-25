M&T Bank Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

