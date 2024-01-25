M&T Bank Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.