M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.