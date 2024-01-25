M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,617 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 53.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

View Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.