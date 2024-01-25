M&T Bank Corp Sells 94,389 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

