Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark set a C$19.50 price target on Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.97.

Shares of MTL opened at C$15.26 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

