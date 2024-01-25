National Bank Financial Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.86.

TSE L opened at C$134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

