National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

TSE CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.74. The stock has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

