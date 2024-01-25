National Bank Financial Weighs in on ATS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.33.

ATS Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$57.62 on Thursday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.56.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.