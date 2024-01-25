National Bank Financial Weighs in on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$483.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

