National Bankshares Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.54.

SLF opened at C$69.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The company has a market cap of C$40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

