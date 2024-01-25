Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $615.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.48.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.74. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.