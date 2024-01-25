Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $585.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.48.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $544.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.74. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,024,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

