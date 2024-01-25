Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $550.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $560.34 and last traded at $558.15, with a volume of 9392746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.19.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.52.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.