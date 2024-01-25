Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Down 0.2%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

