New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU opened at $76.21 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.