NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

