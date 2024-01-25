Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 48,600 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,207,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

