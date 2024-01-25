Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hubbell by 130.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.9 %

HUBB opened at $328.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

