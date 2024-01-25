Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after acquiring an additional 389,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

