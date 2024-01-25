Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE TAP opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

