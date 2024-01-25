Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $213.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

