Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $213.11 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

