Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

