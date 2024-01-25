Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

