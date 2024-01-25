Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

