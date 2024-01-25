Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.