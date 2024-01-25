Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,338 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

RC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.