Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

