Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

