Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,216 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

