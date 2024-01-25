Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Nordson worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson stock opened at $251.05 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

