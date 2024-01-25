Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

