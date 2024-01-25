NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) & CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Head to Head Analysis

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CMS Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67 NorthWestern Energy Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Valuation and Earnings

CMS Energy currently has a consensus target price of $62.62, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than CMS Energy.

This table compares CMS Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $8.60 billion 1.89 $837.00 million $2.54 21.89 NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 1.96 $183.01 million $3.01 15.75

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. NorthWestern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 9.61% 10.49% 2.45% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43%

Volatility & Risk

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. CMS Energy pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats CMS Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

