Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,240 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

