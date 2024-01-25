NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NS opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

