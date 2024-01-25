NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $613.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $185.80 and a 52-week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.