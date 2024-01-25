NVR (NYSE:NVR) Trading Down 3.2%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7,182.36 and last traded at $7,182.36. Approximately 3,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,416.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NVR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6,748.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,682 shares of company stock worth $59,306,762 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.